Paperchase launches wedding and hen party collection, available exclusively at Tesco

Get 3 for 2 on the brand new Paperchase Wedding and Hen Party collection at Tesco.

Paperchase has launched an exclusive collection of Ginger Ray wedding and hen party products, only available at Tesco.

Arriving just in time for wedding season, the new range is perfect for those tying the knot this year or planning a spectacular hen-do.

It features a wide selection of elegant and unique wedding items and novelty hen products from stationery to decorative accessories, all available 3 for 2 on Tesco Clubcard Prices.

Recent research from Hitched indicated that in 2023 the average spend on a UK wedding was £20,7002, up 12.5% YoY.

The new Paperchase wedding range at Tesco provides sophisticated wedding staples at great value prices, to help those looking to keep costs down.

Shoppers can pick up the Ginger Ray Wedding Invitations with Envelopes 10pack [£4.00] along with the Ginger Ray Thank You Favour Bags 5pack [£2.50] and Ginger Ray Just Married Cake Topper for only £3.

The range also includes the Ginger Ray Wedding Guest Book [£8] for friends and family to leave heartfelt messages in, and Ginger Ray Gift Box Wedding Memories Gift Box [£5] to help preserve mementos from the big day.

On TikTok, the hashtag #lastrodeo has 34.2m views and #lastrodeohenparty has over 500,000 views, so hens will be pleased to find plenty of cowboy themed accessories in the range at Tesco.

The Ginger Ray Pink Last Rodeo Balloon Bunting [£5] and Ginger Ray Multicoloured Backdrop [£8] will add sparkle to any set up for perfect photo opportunities.

Get the bride to be kitted out for less with the Ginger Ray Silver Bride Sunglasses [£4], Ginger Ray Bride Veil [£5] or Ginger Ray Bride Light Up Headband [£8] to turn some heads.