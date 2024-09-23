NEW LOOK: 13 of the highest-rated hairdressers in Ashfield, according to Google reviews

Here are the best in the business based on customer reviews.
The salons are in no particular order.
1. Best hair salons
The best places to have your hair cut in Ashfield Photo: Submit
2. Chic Boutique, Station Street, Kirkby in Ashfield
Chic Boutique received a 4.8 out of 5 star rating based on 106 reviews. One customer review said: "So welcoming very friendly and do exactly what you ask for lovely people" Photo: Rachel Atkins
3. Room 512, 106 Outram St, Sutton-in-Ashfield
Room 512 received 4.9 out of 5, one review read: "Absolutely brilliant, friendly environment. My hair looked and felt fantastic." Photo: Google
4. The Hair Emporium, Low Moor Road, Kirkby in Ashfield
The Hair Emporium received a 4.9 out of 5 star review based on 116 reviews. One customer review said: "I love this salon: it’s a great mix of friendliness and creative professional hair care." Pictured Anne McPherson and her daughter Sallyanne Dexter, of The Hair Emporium at the Chad Business Awards Photo: Marie Caley