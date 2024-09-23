NEW LOOK: 13 of the highest-rated hairdressers in Ashfield, according to Google reviews

By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 11:09 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 13:04 BST
If you’re in need of a new look for autumn we’ve found the best hair salons in Ashfield, according to Google reviews.

Here are the best in the business based on customer reviews.

The salons are in no particular order.

The best places to have your hair cut in Ashfield

Chic Boutique received a 4.8 out of 5 star rating based on 106 reviews. One customer review said: "So welcoming very friendly and do exactly what you ask for lovely people"

Room 512 received 4.9 out of 5, one review read: "Absolutely brilliant, friendly environment. My hair looked and felt fantastic."

The Hair Emporium received a 4.9 out of 5 star review based on 116 reviews. One customer review said: "I love this salon: it’s a great mix of friendliness and creative professional hair care." Pictured Anne McPherson and her daughter Sallyanne Dexter, of The Hair Emporium at the Chad Business Awards

