NEW LOOK: 13 of the highest-rated hairdressers in Ashfield, according to Google reviews

4 . The Hair Emporium, Low Moor Road, Kirkby in Ashfield

The Hair Emporium received a 4.9 out of 5 star review based on 116 reviews. One customer review said: "I love this salon: it’s a great mix of friendliness and creative professional hair care." Pictured Anne McPherson and her daughter Sallyanne Dexter, of The Hair Emporium at the Chad Business Awards Photo: Marie Caley