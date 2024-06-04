b.box co-founders Dan and Mon toast global success (photo: b.box)

Entrepreneurial mums' big ideas for l'il 'uns are growing in popularity, going from strength to strength across the UK market.

New kid on the British block, b.box's award-winning functional essentials for tots and toddlers now has Amazon availability for innovatively practical dummies, bottles, lunch boxes and skincare products.

The accessories success story, reaching 3,000 retailers in 60 countries, is mothers in arms Danielle Michaels and Monique Filer's baby. Literally!

Their inspirational journey to global acclaim began as brainchild of two mums on a mission .. all thanks to long haul flight challenge of changing a wriggly baby.

b.box products' popularity is child's play (photo: b.box)

Their triumphant trip from cardboard mock-up to international brand is testament to their commitment to making parenting easier for all.

Armed only with shared determination, they engaged with an industrial designer and used extensive networks to birth their unique baby box, ten million-plus sippy cups since sold worldwide.

Travel bibs among child-friendly essentials also added, the burgeoning business boasts over 65 product design, innovation, business excellence and consumer choice awards, founders' true accolade "seeing parents and kids enjoying their products".

"At b.box the mission is clear - to make parenting easier," said a company spokesman. "The team encourages innovation, challenges the status quo and focuses on solving pain points for parents.

"With meticulous attention to quality and a commitment to listening to customers, b.box delivers unique solutions to everyday challenges.

"As b.box looks to the future, the goal remains to be the most sought-after baby and kids brand globally. The company continues to ask questions, staying committed to exceeding customer expectations and redefining the market. "