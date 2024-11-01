Mega deal for Asda Rewards customers with 50% off fireworks ahead of Bonfire Night
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
With sales of 2.6 million confectionery tubs during the first deals weekend – it’s set to be popular amongst shoppers.
From stores opening on Friday 1st November to closing on Sunday 3rd November, customers using Asda Rewards can snap up a range of amazing seasonal deals, using the coupons in their Asda Rewards loyalty app:
Carnival of Colour Fireworks 14 pack - £6 (down from £12 - saving of £6 with coupon – 50% off)
(fireworks not available in Northern Ireland)
An exciting selection box of low noise fireworks including 14 fountains in a variety of colours and effects, ideal for a low noise firework party.
Andrex Family Soft Toilet Tissue - 24 Pack for £5 (down from £9.50 - saving of £4.50 with coupon – over 40% off) At £5 for 24 rolls, this works out at just over 20p per roll.
For a pure and gentle clean, the Andrex soft tissue are 2 ply and embossed with puppies on every sheet. Approved by the British Skin Foundation, with multiple 5-star reviews online, including comments such as, “A good buy, lovely and soft.”
Confectionery Pouches - 2 for £4 (down from 2 for £6 - saving of £2 with coupon) Perfect in the lead up to Christmas, the 2 for £4 offer runs on 16 branded customer favourites - including Cadbury Crunchie Bits (300g, £3.50 each), Cadbury Roses (300g, £3.50 each), Quality Street Favourites Creme Selection 281g (£3.50), Maltesers Christmas Mix, Mint Chocolate & Milk Chocolate Selection Pouch (240g, £3.50) and Toblerone Milk, White & Dark 280g (£3.50).
The pouches are perfect for sharing, or as a sweet-treat gift.
Budweiser - 15 pack for £10 (ENG & NI: was £13 - saving of £3 with coupon. Scot & Wales: Minimum Unit Pricing – plus £3 in your Asda Rewards Cashpot)
A full-flavoured lager with a crisp, clean and fast finish – customers can shop a pack of 15 Budweiser for just £10 - which works out at just under 70p per can.
Kenco Smooth Instant Coffee - £3 (was £5 - saving of £2 with coupon) Shoppers can bag the Kenco Decaff Instant Coffee (200g) or the Kenco Smooth Instant Coffee (200g) for just £3. Measuring 200g per jar, customers can get 125 servings out of these well-rounded medium roasts, working out at just 2p per serve.
Shoppers who have the Asda Rewards App will see coupons appear in the ‘wallet’ section, with a saving on each of the products included in the mega deals weekend that can be applied at the till. The one-time use coupons must be accessed within the app and customers must scan their Asda Rewards barcode and then scan each coupon when purchasing.
Only available to use in store.