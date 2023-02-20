News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Mansfield’s highest-rated hairdressers: 9 of the best places according to Google reviews

If you fancy a trim or a total restyle we’ve found the top rated hairdressers in Mansfield, according to Google reviews.

By Kate Mason
3 minutes ago

We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdresserswith a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.

1. Vanilla Hairdressing, Albert Street, Mansfield

Vanilla Hairdressing received a 5 star review based on 31 reviews. Open Tuesday 9:30 am to 7 pm, Wednesday 10 am to 4 pm, Thursday 9:30 am to 4pm, Friday 9:30 am to 6pm, Saturday 9:30 am to 4 pm.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Tonic Hair Studio, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield

Tonic Hair Studio received a 5 star review based on 31 reviews. Open Monday 9am to 4.30 pm, Tuesday 9.30 am to 7 pm, Wednesday Closed, Thursday 10 am to 7.30pm, Friday 9 am to 6pm, Saturday 9 am to 3.30 pm, Sunday closed.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Mossops Hairdressers, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse

Mossops Hairdressers received a 5 star review based on 65 reviews. Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 8.30am to 2.30pm.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Locks & Lashes Hair & Beauty ,Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield

Locks & Lashes Hair & Beauty received a 5 star review based on 23 reviews. Open Monday to Sunday 9am to 6pm.

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
GoogleMansfield