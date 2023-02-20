Mansfield’s highest-rated hairdressers: 9 of the best places according to Google reviews

If you fancy a trim or a total restyle we’ve found the top rated hairdressers in Mansfield, according to Google reviews.
We’ve turned to Google reviews to see which salons consistently get positive remarks from the people who have actually been there. Here, we have compiled the highest-rated hairdresserswith a rating of at least 4.5 out of 5 stars based on reviews left on Google, in no particular order.
1. Vanilla Hairdressing, Albert Street, Mansfield
Vanilla Hairdressing received a 5 star review based on 31 reviews. Open Tuesday 9:30 am to 7 pm, Wednesday 10 am to 4 pm, Thursday 9:30 am to 4pm, Friday 9:30 am to 6pm, Saturday 9:30 am to 4 pm.
Photo: Google
2. Tonic Hair Studio, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield
Tonic Hair Studio received a 5 star review based on 31 reviews. Open Monday 9am to 4.30 pm, Tuesday 9.30 am to 7 pm, Wednesday Closed, Thursday 10 am to 7.30pm, Friday 9 am to 6pm, Saturday 9 am to 3.30 pm, Sunday closed.
Photo: Google
3. Mossops Hairdressers, Station Street, Mansfield Woodhouse
Mossops Hairdressers received a 5 star review based on 65 reviews. Open Tuesday to Friday 9am to 5pm, Saturday 8.30am to 2.30pm.
Photo: Google
4. Locks & Lashes Hair & Beauty ,Ratcliffe Gate, Mansfield
Locks & Lashes Hair & Beauty received a 5 star review based on 23 reviews. Open Monday to Sunday 9am to 6pm.
Photo: Google