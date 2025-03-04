LOOK: ChuckleVision star surprises Morrisons shoppers in Nottinghamshire for Marie Curie appeal

Paul, star of 90s children’s television show ChuckleVision and an ambassador for Marie Curie, the UK’s leading end of life charity, is one of thousands of volunteers supporting the Great Daffodil Appeal – the charity’s flagship fundraiser, which has now been running for 39 years.

Every five minutes, someone dies without the care they need. The Great Daffodil Appeal encourages everyone to wear their daffodil pins and donate to the end of life charity through the month of March to help Marie Curie bring expert end of life care to more people.

Paul Elliot, said: "I’ve always enjoyed fundraising for Marie Curie, and the lovely staff and shoppers at Morrisons were so generous. It was absolutely brilliant to receive so many donations!

"Marie Curie helped care for my brother Barry at the end of his life in 2018 and more recently my father-in-law - so they are a charity which is extremely close to my heart. The nurses were a huge support to our family, coming into our lives at such a difficult time and their visits gave us all a moment to breathe.

"This March, I’m encouraging anybody who sees a Marie Curie volunteer out and about to give what they can as every pound raised helps the charity continue its vital work."

Matthew Nickson, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire area, said: "It was fantastic to see Paul and our wonderful volunteers have so much fun whilst collecting. Anybody can get involved in a collection and sparing just a couple of hours will make a huge difference to people at the end of life, and their families, who need our care and support.

“All the funds raised from the Great Daffodil Appeal helps Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals continue to provide expert support and hospice care in the comfort of home and via it’s free information and support line. By picking up a daffodil pin at your local Morrisons, you’ll be helping Marie Curie continue to provide expert end of life care and support for people with any illness they are likely to die from.”

To volunteer for a collection, or to donate to the appeal, visit mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or call 0800 304 7025.

