Courrèges Fragrances and Candles launch exclusively at The Fragrance Shop

The collection includes fragrances and candles that are consciously designed, sourced, and manufactured in France with bottles made of sustainable materials. The range marks Courrèges’ 60th anniversary, 50 years after the launch of its first fragrance. Brand Artistic Director, Nicolas Di Felice, wanted to give the Maison’s fragrance universe a new lease of life by shaping a unique, signature olfactory offering.

Courrèges fragrances available exclusively at The Fragrance Shop. Picture: Courrèges

Natalia Ortiz, The Fragrance Shop chief commercial officer, said: “We are incredibly excited to be offering the new Courrèges range of fragrances and scented candles exclusively to our customers.

“First For Fragrance is the essence of The Fragrance Shop, and since 1994 we have been the UK’s leading and only independent omni-channel fragrance retailer.

“It’s a wonderful position to be in to offer our customers exclusive fragrances that they cannot find anywhere else, that they can wear proudly knowing it’s the fragrance match for them.”

Matthieu Boissonnet, Courrèges Perfumes general director, said: “The Fragrance Shop is a perfect partner for this exclusive launch as with their expertise and knowledge they'll help customers make the perfect fragrance selection. Their 'Be Yourself' messaging ties in beautifully with this new launch that is offers uniqueness with a wide range of personality.”