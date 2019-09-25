Seven bungalows for sale in Nottinghamshire right now for less than £100,000
Are you looking to downsize your home but don't want to break the bank?
People want a bungalow for many reasons and property experts Zoopla have these potential bargains available right now.
1. Rockley Way, Shirebrook
Exclusively for over-55s, a 25 per cent ownership of this two-bedroom semi-detached bungalow is available for 30,000. Details: http://bit.ly/2l4lvV2
2. Cliff Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent
This three-bedroom property at a riverside location is available for 99,950. Details: http://bit.ly/2mDonc0
3. Lewis Way, Killarney Park, Nottingham
This one-bed property is available for offers of 79,950. Details: http://bit.ly/2lD0twP
4. Crabtree Field, Nottingham
Offers over 45,000 are wanted for this one-bed terraced property. Details: http://bit.ly/2l0NrJk
