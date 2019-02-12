Romantic restaurants in Mansfield and beyond: where to find 11 of the best
Have you planned a Valentine's Day treat for your sweetheart?
We've done the legwork for you and found 11 of the best restaurants, helped by reviews on TripAdvisor.
Refined, Derby Road, Mansfield, NG18 5BH, tel. 01623 413629, website:refinedining.co.uk. "The food was fantastic - good sized portions, well presented and very tasty," according to a review on TripAdvisor.
The Hostess Restaurant, Sookholme Road, Sookholme, Mansfield, NG19 8LL, tel. 01623 843728, website: www.thehostess.co.uk. This eatery has earned praise for its excellent food and friendly and helpful staff.