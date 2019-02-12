Romantic restaurants in Mansfield

Romantic restaurants in Mansfield and beyond: where to find 11 of the best

Have you planned a Valentine's Day treat for your sweetheart?

We've done the legwork for you and found 11 of the best restaurants, helped by reviews on TripAdvisor.

Refined, Derby Road, Mansfield, NG18 5BH, tel. 01623 413629, website:refinedining.co.uk. "The food was fantastic - good sized portions, well presented and very tasty," according to a review on TripAdvisor.
Victoria Tandoori, Albert Street, Mansfield, NG18 1EB, tel. 01623 655995, website: www.victoriatandoori.co.uk. "My partner is a curry snob," wrote one customer, adding: "The food was lovely."
The Hostess Restaurant, Sookholme Road, Sookholme, Mansfield, NG19 8LL, tel. 01623 843728, website: www.thehostess.co.uk. This eatery has earned praise for its excellent food and friendly and helpful staff.
Rima-Faz Indian, Leeming Street, Mansfield, NG18 1NE, tel. 01623 422220, website: www.rima-faz.co.uk. "Definitely recommend to anyone wanting a date night,"said one diner.
