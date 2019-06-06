Residents welcomed to Mansfield Woodhouse with fresh look sign

When you drive into Mansfield Woodhouse this week, make sure to look out for the fresh-look sign welcoming you to the town.

The Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group has been working hard over the last three years to deliver the new sign, which cost about £2,700.

Councillors and members of the Mansfield Woodhouse Community Development Group pictured with the new 'Welcome to Mansfield Woodhouse' sign, on Peafield Lane.

Located on Peafield Lane, it welcomes residents into the town with its sharp, clean look and is replacing the old sign which was damaged in 2016.

The group has worked closely with the area's district and county councillors to fund the new sign, which it says is a "matter of pride" for the town.

James Devonshire, MWCDG centre and finance manager, said: "Unfortunately, the original sign was damaged three years ago and we have had to do a lot of fundraising to get it replaced.

"It cost us about £2,700 but we've had a lot of support from our district and county councillors as well as members of our group.

"We're a charity ourselves so it was hard work, but nobody took ownership of the sign so we stepped in.

"The public told us they wanted it replacing because it meant a lot for the people to see it when driving or walking down the road. It's a matter of pride."