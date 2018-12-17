Potential to expand with this terrace which is for sale for £64.950

There is no chain involved with this large one-bedroomed terraced house in Sutton-in-Ashfield which has potential for development, subject to planning permission, into the roof space.

The property has double glazing, central heating and two reception rooms.

The property is on New Lane in Sutton-in-Ashfield

The property opens into small entrance hall with stairs to the first floor and access to the dining room and lounge,

The lounge which is front facing, while dining room looks over the rear garden and has a panelled door leading to the cellar and another panelled door leading to stairs to the first floor.

The dining room also leads through to the kitchen has a range of wall and base units, butchers block style work surfaces, Belfast sink, range-style cooker with plumbing for washing machine, integrated fridge and integrated freezer.

On the first floor is a landing with access to an overstairs storage cupboard and the roof space.

Kitchen

As previously mentioned this could be developed into a further bedroom subject to meeting the necessary planning requirements in the future.

Accommodation is completed by a large double bedroom and large bathroom with double shower cubicle, wash hand basin set onto plinth, ball and claw feet sculptured bath, chrome towel rail radiator and wc.

Outside to the front is a forecourt garden with a pathway leading to the rear where there is a private rear garden surrounded by a mixture of walls and fencing.

There is a garage at the end of the garden, but this can only be used as storage as there is no vehicular access.

Bathroom

The property is in council tax band A and is close to several local schools, including Healdswood Infants and Nursery Schoo, Skegby Junior Academy and Quarrydale Academy.