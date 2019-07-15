Potential extension for Warsop Ex-servicemen's club

A application has been submitted for a single story rear extension at a Warsop club.

The Ex-servicemen's Club, on Carr Lane, Warsop submitted the application to allow an extension for more toilets to be built.

An increase in members and more entertainment at the venue means there is a need for more toilets.

Chairman Steve Langley said: " We are doing really well as a club, there has been a increase in trade and we have a lot more members join which takes us up to 1,800 across Warsop and its surrounding areas.

"I believe this is down to offering a wide range of entertainment to ensure we cater to everyone's needs, we have a good range of food and drink products which are reasonably priced and that's what bring people down to the club.

"The club is well run, well managed and we all believe in investing in the club and the community, putting back into the club allows us to make progressive changes such as making the concert room bigger to accommodate more people on entertainment nights and adding new air-conditioning.

"We do have other plans in the pipeline such as adding solar panels to generate electricity so its just a case of planning properly and making positive changes to benefit the club and the community as both work hand in hand the club needs the community and the community needs the club.

"In regards to the application the plans that have been submitted have been well thought out and structured, its just a case of waiting for the decision which we should get by the end of August"