Popular food chain returns to East Midlands Designer Outlet shopping centre

A popular food chain has returned to a Derbyshire shopping centre.

Just four months after Spudulike branches closed across the country when the company collapsed, the store at McArthur Glen’s East Midlands Designer Outlet has reopened.

Spudulike has reopened in McArthur Glen East Midlands Designer Outlet, South Normanton.

It is one of a number of branches acquired and reopened by potato specialist Albert Bartlett.

Jonathan Hoodless, Spudulike director of operations, said: “We’re reopening with some exciting changes I know our customers will love.’’

As part of the reopening programme, Albert Bartlett is introducing its own potatoes, a new dessert menu, a barista-style coffee selection, responsibly sourced ingredients, such as line-caught tuna, and eco-friendly packaging.

Mr Hoodless said: “We’re delighted to be bringing back Spudulike with better quality, sensibly priced potatoes.

“For reopening, we’re concentrating on getting the basics spot on: we listened carefully to what our customers want and so we know we’ve got some crowd pleasers in store, like great prices, better quality and responsible sourcing.”