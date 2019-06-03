Perfect three-bed family home with superb gardens and conservatory is on the market for offers over £250,000

This is a traditional bay-fronted spacious detached in a sought-after location, which is immaculately presented and the perfect family home.

The property is within easy access of Mansfied town centre and is close to local shops and schools.

The property is on King George V Avenue in Mansfield

The property benefits from gas central heating, double glazing, a modern kitchen and a conservatory.

The property opens into an entrance hall with wooden flooring and an under stirs storage cupboard.

The lounge has recently been redecorated with new carpets and plastering.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of units, a gas hob, integrated oven and microwave, washing machine, dishwasher and fridge-freezer.

An integral door leads to the garage, there is also a door to garden and double doors to the conservatory with wooden flooring and access to the rear garden.

On the first floor is a landing with loft access.

There are three bedrooms, all with laminate flooring.

Accommodation is completed by the bathroom with bath, shower cubicle wash basin and wc.

Outside to the front is a stone-built brick boundary wall with the property being set back from the road.

Access is provided by wrought iron gates to a driveway providing parking for at least three cars.

There is a large landscaped garden with two lawns with well established shrubs planted with access to both sides of the property which leads round to the rear garden.

The rear garden is mostly laid to lawn with a path to the side leading round to the front and an outside tap.

The rear garden is enclosed by timber fencing and although could do with some re-landscaping it is spacious and provides an ideal space for relax, for children to play and to entertain.