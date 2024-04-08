Upgraded tennis courts now ready for play

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashfield District Council worked with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) who funded the work to install new access gates, fencing, resurfacing, and colouring at both parks, to ensure residents have access to modern, quality sports facilities.

The courts will be managed by We Do Tennis and to ensure their long-term future, a small booking fee has been introduced to pay for ongoing maintenance and repairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman of the Council, Cllr Dale Grounds, said “We know how much residents value access to modern sports pitches, courts, and buildings, so this work will allow more people to enjoy tennis. If we can encourage more people to take up the sport with these upgraded facilities then it’s fantastic. Working with the LTA is bringing much-needed investment, and will support the Council’s ongoing commitment to providing quality facilities in our award-winning parks and green spaces.”

The refurbished tennis court at Sutton Lawn

Andy Moss, Head of Parks – We Do Tennis C.I.C, said: “We Do Tennis’ is a not-for-profit organisation focused on improving, growing, and securing the future of tennis at all levels. We are extremely excited to be working with Ashfield District Council and the residents of the local area to provide a first-class tennis offering including LTA Free Park Tennis, coaching, and other tennis activities. Improving the facilities is a great first step and our role is to activate tennis in the area and get lots of happy people with a racket in their hand.”

For residents who wish to play frequently across the three sites, We Do Tennis is offering annual passes, which allow holders to play at any of the parks all year round. These are currently on an early bird promo rate of £35 per annum for a household (two Adults and four Children), until 30 April 2024.

Further details for annual passes, or playing at the Ashfield park courts is available on the We Do Tennis website: www.wdtvenues.co.uk/ashfield-parks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashfield District Council will also be investing £55,000, as part of the Green Ashfield initiative - funded by the £62.6million Towns Fund programme - to provide new floodlighting at Sutton Lawn tennis courts. The Council is also working with Sutton in Ashfield Lawn Tennis Club to upgrade facilities at the park, including the pavilion, to support the club to attract new members.

The courts at Kingsway Park will also be refurbished and reopened later this year.

All courts and sessions at Sutton Lawn and Huthwaite Welfare Park will be available to book online via the LTA website https://www.lta.org.uk/play/book-a-tennis-court/. Sessions at Kingsway Park, Kirkby, will also be bookable on the LTA website.

Julie Porter, Chief Operating Officer at the LTA, said “We are delighted to be working with Ashfield District Council to improve their park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and get active. This investment is part of the UK Government and LTA’s Parks Tennis Project and will mean courts are available for people to use for years to come. We will also be working closely with the Council to ensure that the local community have a range of accessible opportunities to get on court and open up our sport to many more people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The investment is part of the Parks Tennis Project, a nationwide £30million investment by the UK Government and LTA Tennis Foundation, delivered by the LTA, to transform thousands of park tennis courts and open up the sport to many more people.