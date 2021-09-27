Sutton rambling club heading for the Peak District

The route starts from Thorpe and descends into Lin Dale, with an option to climb Thorpe Cloud while the main group walk down Lin Dale to regroup at the Dovedale stepping stones.

The main group will then take the high path above the dale before descending again into Dovedale at Dove Holes, before following the River Dove into Milldale.

A club spokesman said: “Those not wishing to take the high route can enjoy a leisurely walk along the dale rejoining the main group at Milldale.”

Members of Sutton Rambling Club on a previous ramble.

After a lunch stop in Milldale, the group will head for Stanhope, where there is another choice of route.

The main group will walk into Wetton, before picking up the path above the Manifold to Castern Wood nature teserve.

Those wishing to take a shorter route can miss Wetton and walk over the fields to rejoin the group at the reserve and enjoy lovely views of the Manifold Valley.

From there, it was on to Ilam Hall, for refreshments at the National Trust café.

The final section of this picturesque ramble follows the fields beside the River Manifold and back to Thorpe for the option of a drink at The Old Dog before a 6.30pm coach departure home.

The coach leaves the Staff Of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am, and Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am, with other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10, or free for accompanied juniors, and new members are welcome.

For details, call 07592 886381, or see suttonramblingclub.com