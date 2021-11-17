Sutton ramblers to head to Peak District for winter walk

Starting from Alstonefield, the route takes in ‘a variety of attractive scenery to enjoy, including two beautiful dales and panoramic hilltop views’.

The walk begins in Alstonefield and, after viewing the Greenwell, heads north to Narrowdale Hill, with an option to climb to the top.

It then continues to Beresford Dale and onto Hartington for lunch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

The afternoon starts with an ascent to Hartington Hall, then head south to Reynards Lane.

A club spokesman said: “There then follows the highlight of the day as we join the northern end of Wolfscote Dale, a picturesque valley of the River Dove. which will be awash with late autumn colours.”

The route continues down Wolfscote Dale to Coldeaton Bridge, before ‘a fairly stiff climb back to the outskirts of Alstonefield’.

The walk is on Sunday, November 28, with the coach departing the Staff of Life pub in Sutton at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate, outside Asda, Mansfield at 9.30am.

The coach is priced £10, or free for accompanied juniors, and new ramblers are welcome.

For details, call 07749 164455, or visit suttonramblingclub.com