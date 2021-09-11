Sutton ramblers heading for Peak District

The Sutton Rambling Club has restarted its fortnightly coach rambles programme.

Its next trip, on Sunday, September 19, is from Monsal Head to Ashford in the Water.

A club spokesman said: “The main 13-mile ramble will explore beautiful dales with great views.

Members of Sutton Rambling Club.

“There will hopefully be an easier shorter route, if a leader can be found, along easy-to-follow paths. New members are welcome.

“The walk starts from Monsal Head enjoying views down the Wye Valley.

“We follow the path along the tops and then drop down into Hay Dale and follow a minor road before turning off for Wardlow Hay Cop, an open nature reserve with extensive views.

“The next section descends to Cressbrook Dale and then up Tansley Dale to Litton, our lunch stop – more energetic walkers may wish to climb Peter's Stone as an optional extra during the morning.

A group of Sutton ramblers on Peter's Stone in the Peak District.

“After lunch, we head south through fields following the path above Cressbrook Dale into the village of Cressbrook.

“There follows a descent into Water-cum-Jolly and then into Monsal Dale.

“The final section leads us into Ashford in the Water for a 6pm coach departure home – and there may be time for a quick visit to one of the pubs before setting off.”

The coach – fare £10 – leaves the Staff of Life pub, West End, Sutton, at 9.15am, and Asda, Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, at 9.30am.

For details, call 07592 886381 or 07937 378962 or visit suttonramblingclub.com