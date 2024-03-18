There are plenty of options to enjoy a scenic spring walk. picture National Trust Images/Trevor Ray HartThere are plenty of options to enjoy a scenic spring walk. picture National Trust Images/Trevor Ray Hart
There are plenty of options to enjoy a scenic spring walk. picture National Trust Images/Trevor Ray Hart

Spring in your step! 12 of the best spring walks in and around Mansfield for all the family to enjoy

The sun is finally shining and spring is upon us. It’s time to blow off those cobwebs and make the most of the stunning scenery right here on our doorstep.
By Kate Mason
Published 18th Mar 2024, 18:15 GMT

Whether you are going out for a dog walk or making a day of it with the whole family – here are the best places for a beautiful spring walk near Mansfield.

Of course, Mansfield is blessed with being on the doorstep of the magnificent Sherwood Forest and it's just a short drive for Worksop residents to enjoy.

1. Sherwood Forest

Grab a hot chocolate and enjoy some crisp, fresh air at Rufford Abbey. The park has the ruins of the abbey, gardens, a lake and cafes to offer.

2. Rufford Abbey

Take a spring stroll around all the vast open green space at Silverhill Wood.

3. Silverhill Wood, Sutton-in-Ashfield

This is a great time to take a stroll around Thieves Wood with a range of routes to explore.

4. Thieves Wood, Mansfield

