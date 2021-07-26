Popular performance festival set to make a return to Mansfield's town centre

The Full Shebang is set to return to the town centre on Saturday, September 11, following on from its success when it last featured in the town in 2019.

The free one-day festival, produced by local arts charity First Art and supported by Without Walls’ Touring Network Partnership and Mansfield District Council, will bring together national and international artists with local talent for a jammed-packed line-up of outdoor performances, alongside walkabout entertainment and activities for all ages.

Performers at the festival in 2019

Leading the host of things to see and do will be On Edge by Justice in Motion, a show that combines heart-stopping parkour moves with compelling outdoor theatre on a construction site.

Other treats will include Joli Vyann with their show Lançe Moi En L’Air which is a mix of circus, dance and theatre to create a spectacular, physical performance.

They’ll be joined by State-side artist Symoné, a hula-hoop artist extraordinaire who can hula-hoop with up to 50 hoops at once, and acrobatic theatre company Mimbre with their breath-taking all-female show, Lifted.

Contemporary brass band Back Chat Brass will be performing modern pop classics, and quirky pair String and Strong, who are covered head to toe in colourful string, will be playing 80s throwback games for all to get involved.

The full programme will be announced soon and will feature shows, live music, puppets and activities across the town centre, organisers said, with most of the shows using no spoken word and are suitable for all ages.

First Art’s director Karl Greenwood said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring The Full Shebang back to Mansfield. This is a chance for people to see and have a go at things that they wouldn’t do normally.

"We’re bringing acts from all around the country, as well as some home-grown talent.

“First Art will do all we can to ensure the festival is as Covid-safe as it can be for everyone attending and working at the event.”