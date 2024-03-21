New play area in Mansfield opens
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new equipment includes a challenging ‘Ninja Trail’ for older children together with other equipment suitable for younger children and users with disabilities.
It was funded by Section one-hundred and six agreements which are payments developers pledge to make for improvements to an area as part of planning applications for new housing.
Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “The installation was completed in super quick time which meant it is open in time for the Easter school holidays. The amount of equipment we have been able to install for the funds available is fantastic.
“There have been calls for some time for play facilities to be improved in this part of Mansfield so we know these facilities will be much appreciated by families in this area.
“We strongly recommend local communities form Friends’ groups for their local park or open space because this can open valuable funding avenues that are not open to the council itself.”
Improvements are also planned this year at other play areas in the district, including Ladybrook Park and Manor Park from Mansfield CVS funding secured via Friends groups at both locations.