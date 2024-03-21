New play area in Mansfield opens

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new equipment includes a challenging ‘Ninja Trail’ for older children together with other equipment suitable for younger children and users with disabilities.

It was funded by Section one-hundred and six agreements which are payments developers pledge to make for improvements to an area as part of planning applications for new housing.

Cllr Andy Burgin, Portfolio Holder for Environment and Leisure, said: “The installation was completed in super quick time which meant it is open in time for the Easter school holidays. The amount of equipment we have been able to install for the funds available is fantastic.

Cllr Andy Burgin and Parks Development Officer Andy Chambers opening a new play area in Forest Town

“There have been calls for some time for play facilities to be improved in this part of Mansfield so we know these facilities will be much appreciated by families in this area.

“We strongly recommend local communities form Friends’ groups for their local park or open space because this can open valuable funding avenues that are not open to the council itself.”