Every Saturday morning at nine o’clock sharp, people of all ages and all abilities drag themselves out of bed to go on a five-kilometre run, jog or walk at a venue nearby to help them keep fit and healthy.

The craze started back in 2004 when a group of 13 mates got together in their local park in Teddington, Greater London.

It ballooned to such an extent that more than 5,000 parkruns now take place at 730 locations around the country, including Mansfield.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the event hard, and cancellations went on for several months. But now it is back with a bang.

Several parkruns are staged in and around Mansfield and Ashfield, so we decided to get out and about with the runners last Saturday when the Manor Park Sports Complex at Kingsley Avenue in Mansfield Woodhouse hosted the weekly Mansfield parkrun.

Check out our photo gallery to see if you recognise any of the runners.

1. Marvellous Mandy celebrates It's thumbs up from Mansfield parkrun stalwart Mandy Moody. This was her 250th run and her 50th as a volunteer, helping to organise the weekly event. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2. Fun on the run It's all about fun, as well as keeping fit and healthy, on the Mansfield parkrun - as this happy participant proves. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3. Dogs welcome too Runners of all ages and abilities are welcome at the Mansfield parkrun. Men, women, youngsters - and even pet dogs! Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4. Free to enter It's all smiles from this runner. The event is free to enter, and you can run, jog, walk, volunteer or spectate. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales