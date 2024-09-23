IN PICTURES: 11 National Trust days out in Nottinghamshire to use your FREE pass

3 . Clumber Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire

Clumber Park is a country park in The Dukeries near Worksop. The lakeside stroll is ideal for enjoying the changing seasons with a drink. Although the house was demolished in 1938, there are many glimpses of its grand past to explore. From the Gothic-style chapel, often referred to as a 'Cathedral in miniature', you can follow in the footsteps of Dukes through the peaceful pleasure ground to the Walled Kitchen Garden where you can experience sights, scents and a taste of the past. Photo: Rachel Atkins