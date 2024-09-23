IN PICTURES: 11 National Trust days out in Nottinghamshire to use your FREE pass

From beautiful countryside to historic halls, the National Trust has lots to offer people of all ages.
Thanks to this incredible offer, you can enjoy a FREE visit to a National Trust property of your choice. The pass allows entry for up to 2 adults and 3 children, or 1 adult and 4 children, giving you the perfect excuse to gather your loved ones and explore the great outdoors.
This offer is valid at National Trust locations across England, Wales, and Northern Ireland until Friday, March 14, 2025. Please note that some properties are excluded, so check the full list here.
Please check individual venue websites to confirm opening times and details.
1. National Trust days out
Make the most of a free National Trust day out over winter Photo: National Trust
2. Kedleston Hall, Near Quarndon, Derby, Derbyshire
Take a trip back in time to the 1760s at this spectacular neo-classical mansion framed by historic parkland. Designed for lavish entertaining and displaying an extensive collection of paintings, sculpture and original furnishings, Kedleston is a stunning example of the work of architect Robert Adam. The Hall was used as a key location for 'The Duchess', the Hollywood blockbuster starring Keira Knightley. Photo: Annapurna Mellor
3. Clumber Park, Worksop, Nottinghamshire
Clumber Park is a country park in The Dukeries near Worksop. The lakeside stroll is ideal for enjoying the changing seasons with a drink. Although the house was demolished in 1938, there are many glimpses of its grand past to explore. From the Gothic-style chapel, often referred to as a 'Cathedral in miniature', you can follow in the footsteps of Dukes through the peaceful pleasure ground to the Walled Kitchen Garden where you can experience sights, scents and a taste of the past. Photo: Rachel Atkins
4. Hardwick Hall
It was the formidable 'Bess of Hardwick' who first created the stunning Hardwick Hall in the 1500s. In the centuries since then, her descendants, farmers, gardeners, builders, decorators, embroiderers and craftsmen of all kinds have contributed and made Hardwick their creation. In addition, there's the the extensive estate and the nearby Stainsby Mill, also run by the trust, to enjoy. Photo: Colin - stock.adobe.com