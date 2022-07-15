Horse owner’s fury after being ordered to demolish paddock shelters in Blidworth

Temporary shelters had been erected on paddocks off New Lane, Blidworth, to provide shade and shelter for the horses.

However, Newark & Sherwood Council has now ordered their removal, saying it is an unauthorised development on agricultural land.

Horse-owner Gaynor Murfitt said: “Myself and others bought two plots of land at six acres for our horses in 2020.

Gaynor's ponies share a small shelter.

“We put removable shelters on the land – I have gone as small as possible, my Shetlands share a 10 feet by 10ft shelter.”

“We then received a letter from the council saying somebody had complained.

”The enforcement officer came out to see us and we now have a notice on our gates from the council telling us to take our shelters down.

The owners have planted hedgerows and trees, but said these will not provide significant shelter for years to come.

The 66 acre land was split into 15 paddocks.

Gaynor said: “In green belt rules it states it is not inappropriate to have our horses on this land as they come under leisure and sport.”

Sam Reavley, another resident, said: “The council met with the paddock-holders more than a year ago in good faith to discuss the prospective planning applications.

”It was made clear the council saw no issues with the proposal and paddock-holders were encouraged to submit applications for their modest planning developments, but those same proposals have been flatly rejected.

”This is disheartening.”

The council said equestrian use and agricultural use were treated differently under planning law.

Coun Roger Blaney, council planning committee chairman, said: “Grazing horses on land is classified as agricultural from a planning use perspective.

“If the horses are given supplemental feed, kept in a field for exercise, covered with coats, or provided with a field shelter then the primary use of the land is no longer considered to be for agriculture.

“Any development on the land requires planning permission.

“The council received a number of applications seeking retrospective planning permission on sites within the area.

“The applications all sought the change of use of the land for equestrian purposes and the erection of buildings to house horses. However, the lawful use of the land is for agriculture.

“Policy directs local planning authorities should regard the construction of new buildings in the Green Belt as inappropriate, with such developments being, by definition, harmful to the green belt.

“Planning permission has been refused for the change of use of the land and the associated ‘physical’ developments.

“The council has issued planning enforcement notices that require the unauthorised use of the land to cease within 84 days and the developments to be removed within 140 days.

“We believe the time frame allows owners to seek alternative accommodation for their animals.

“The council is sympathetic to the situation faced by the landowners and those who keep their horses on the sites in question.

“However, when considering an application for planning permission, and taking enforcement action, the council must assess many aspects to determine the planning balance.