Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service were called in to help the RSPCA after the female adult swan, one of an established pair, was discovered.

A thick blue cord had wrapped around her body and foot, meaning she was unable to get herself free.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Paula Jones, who attended on Sunday, January 9, was unable to reach the swan, as she was trapped against a brick wall which ran along the lake.

Swan tangled in twine

Firefighters attended and were able to get into the Nottingham University lake to free the bird from the twine.

Ms Jones said: “The firefighters did an amazing job of cutting the twine and then ensuring nothing was left in the water.

"They handed the swan to me for a check up.

“The twine had gone around the underside of her left wing and around the front of her body too, and she had some blood on her left foot.”

The twine wrapped around swan

Treatment

Ms Jones took the swan to a vet, who found that one of her toes had been partially deboned as result of being caught.

As the swan was still able to stand, the vet stitched the wound and gave her some antibiotics.

Ms Jones said: “As her wound was treated, it meant I could then return her back to the lake and reunite her with her mate.

“It was just lovely to watch her get back in the water and swim over to her mate. It was truly a happy ending and one that put a smile on my face for the rest of the day!

“It was a real team effort and I would like to say a huge thank you to Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and vet Ben Berlyne.”

If you are concerned about the welfare of an animal, please contact the RSPCA’s emergency hotline on 0300 123 4999.

The charity’s rescue teams will be out in all weathers this winter, rescuing animals from abuse, neglect and suffering.

To Join the RSPCA’s Winter Rescue to help it be there for animals in need, visit rspca.org.uk/rescuexmas