Fun, friendly and healthy - joining the parkrun craze at Sherwood Pines

Every Saturday morning at nine o’clock sharp, people of all ages and all abilities drag themselves out of bed to go on a five-kilometre run, jog or walk at a venue nearby to help them keep fit and healthy.

The craze started back in 2004 when a group of 13 mates got together in their local park in Teddington, Greater London.

It ballooned to such an extent that more than 5,000 parkruns now take place at 730 locations around the country, including Mansfield.

The coronavirus pandemic hit the event hard, and cancellations went on for several months. But now it is back with a bang.

Several parkruns are staged in and around Mansfield and Ashfield, so we decided to get out and about with the runners last Saturday when the Sherwood Pines Forest Park at Kings Clipstone in Mansfield hosted the weekly Sherwood Pines parkrun.

Check out our photo gallery to see if you recognise any of the runners.

1. All ages and abilities People of all ages and abilities are welcome at the weekly Sherwood Pines parkrun. It is free to enter, and you can run, jog, walk, volunteer or spectate. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

2. Fun on the run It's all about fun, as well as keeping fit and healthy, on the Sherwood Pines parkrun - as this happy participant proves! Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

3. Happy half-century Thumbs up from Emily Davies after completing her 50th parkrun at Sherwood Pines. A fantastic half-century! Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales

4. Chasing their best times Many runners like to improve on their best times at the five-kilometre Sherwood Pines parkrun. The average finishing time for all runners over the years is 30 minutes, 46 seconds. Photo: Jason Chadwick Photo Sales