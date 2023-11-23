A Chad reader has shared this epic photo of a rainbow over Mansfield market place, capturing a “seasonal shift” in the town.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With the temperature dropping and Christmas just around the corner, this epic photo shared by Chad reader Roger Victory captured the “seasonal shift” of the town in all its glory, under a striking rainbow arch filling the skyline.

Roger Victory, from Clipstone village, was walking through Mansfield town centre at midday on Thursday, November 23, when he said he saw the rainbow over the town and quickly captured the “beautiful” moment in the sky.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo of a rainbow over Mansfield market place, shared by Roger Victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roger said he wanted to share the photo with Mansfield Chad readers who may appreciate the image.