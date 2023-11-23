Epic rainbow photo captures 'seasonal shift' of Mansfield town centre
With the temperature dropping and Christmas just around the corner, this epic photo shared by Chad reader Roger Victory captured the “seasonal shift” of the town in all its glory, under a striking rainbow arch filling the skyline.
Roger Victory, from Clipstone village, was walking through Mansfield town centre at midday on Thursday, November 23, when he said he saw the rainbow over the town and quickly captured the “beautiful” moment in the sky.
Roger said he wanted to share the photo with Mansfield Chad readers who may appreciate the image.
The photo, showing a rainbow over the market place with the Bentinck Memorial central in the frame, captured the town getting ready for Christmas – with shoppers passing by and the town’s annual Christmas tree to the side of the statue.