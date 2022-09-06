Drive to charge motorists at Pleasley pit hit a dead end

Pleasley Pit and Country Park.

Your Chad revealed in May how the Land Trust had introduced a charge of £2.50 for motorists to park at the site.

The trust, a charity, said it would use the funds to help repair road surfaces and maintain the chimney at the site.

But the move provoked anger from people, who said that it would drive people to go elsewhere, undermine the work of volunteers and take users away from the cafe.

Now the trust has confirmed that it has stopped charging motorists, and the move has been welcomed.

Julie Manero, who often visits, said: “Scrapping the charges was the best thing they could do. Whoever thought of it in the first place obviously has no understanding of the pit and nature reserve.

“The charges were very detrimental to much-needed footfall and very damaging to funds needed. Hopefully, the pit will get more people visiting now the parking is free.”

Andrew Spencer said: “I’m glad they finally came to their senses. Visitor numbers significantly dropped as people went elsewhere where they could park for free to walk their dogs and feed ducks.

“Those who were happy to pay for parking can now continue to donate to the Land Trust should they wish to do so and I can go back to feed the ducks and visit the café with my wife and kids without having to fork out £2.50 every time to park the car.”

Sarah Palgrave-Neath, head of estates at the Land Trust, said that the introduction of parking charges was a trial that was was always going to be reviewed.

She said: “We have suspended it and the machines are covered up.

“The idea was that the money would go into restoration of the buildings, but it did seem to stop some people going there.”

She added that people can still choose to go into the buildings and make a donation.