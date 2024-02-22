Big Ashfield Spring Clean 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

For the seventh year in a row, Ashfield District Council’s annual BIG Ashfield Spring Clean is returning to tidy up the District.

Ashfield District Council will be restoring pride in Ashfield with free bulky waste collections, flying skips, extra side waste collections, litter picks and community engagement as part of their annual campaign that’s been running since 2018.

Starting on Saturday 2 March, residents in Hucknall will be able to take excess waste, toys, and bric-a-brac to the flying skips as they visit from 8.30am. The locations and times of all the flying skips can be found on the Council’s website.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny and Cllr Helen-Ann Smith

From Monday 4 March, residents in Hucknall and the Rural areas – Selston, Jacksdale, Underwood, Westwood, and Bagthorpe – will be able to leave a small amount of bagged waste out next to their bin for collection.

Saturday 9 March sees the flying skips roaming around Kirkby and the Rural areas, followed by the final visits to Sutton on Saturday 16 March.

The week commencing 18 March, residents in Kirkby and Sutton will be able to take advantage of the additional side waste collections.

As part of the three-week long campaign Council staff, Councillors and residents will be taking part in organised litter picks in all three town centres. Local schools will be joining Councillors on Brierley Forest Park, Titchfield Park, Hucknall, and Selston Country Park to paint and put up bird boxes as well as litter picking.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said “I am so proud to announce the return of the BIG Ashfield Spring Clean for the seventh year in a row. This Council continues to go above and beyond to deliver fantastic campaigns and events at a time when other Councils are cutting back. Residents love the Spring Clean as a time to responsibly dispose of excess waste after the festive period. The Spring Clean brings everyone together as a community and we can’t wait to restore pride in our area.”

The free bulky waste collections will be starting again from April in Kirkby and the Rural areas, moving to collections in Hucknall in May, with collections in Sutton in June. The cycle then repeats again in July giving residents four points throughout the year that they can book their one free collection of up to three items. Bulky waste collections can be booked on the Council’s website or by calling 01623 450 000.