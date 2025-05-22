This lovely shot of a barn owl was captured by Ivan Dunstanplaceholder image
This lovely shot of a barn owl was captured by Ivan Dunstan

9 fantastic photos from Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw readers showing off the best of nature

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 22nd May 2025, 06:00 BST
Check out this latest round-up of the new batch of nature snaps that have been sent in to us by our readers.

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]

Johs Seymour sent us this shot of Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite looking resplendent

1. Brierley Forest Park

Johs Seymour sent us this shot of Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite looking resplendent Photo: Josh Seymour

Photo Sales
This superb half-moon shot was sent to us by David Hodgkinson

2. Moonlight serenade

This superb half-moon shot was sent to us by David Hodgkinson Photo: David Hodgkinson

Photo Sales
This shot of a squirrel in Clumber Park in Worksop was sent to us by Janet Hughes

3. Squirrel in Clumber Park

This shot of a squirrel in Clumber Park in Worksop was sent to us by Janet Hughes Photo: Janet Hughes

Photo Sales
A duck enjoying a swim at Brierley Forest Park by Josh Seymour

4. Duck at Brierley Forest Park

A duck enjoying a swim at Brierley Forest Park by Josh Seymour Photo: Josh Seymour

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:MansfieldAshfieldBassetlaw
News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice