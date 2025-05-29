9 cracking nature shots from across Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw sent in by our readers

If you would like to feature on this page, please feel free to send in your photos to us, with details of where they were taken, to [email protected]
1. Sunset at Brierley Forest Park
This glorious sunset at Brierley Forest Park in Huthwaite was captured by Josh Seymour Photo: Josh Seymour
2. Canada geese on Eastwood Canal
David Hodgkinson sent us this shot of two Canada geese on Eastwood Canal Photo: David Hodgkinson
3. Brierley Forest Park lake
Brierley Forest Park lake in Huthwaite under grey skies by Josh Seymour Photo: Josh Seymour
4. Two friends having a chat
Janet Hughes sent us this shot of a squirrel and blackbird together at Clumber Park in Worksop. Photo: Janet Hughes
