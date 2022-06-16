11 great outdoor spots to visit around Mansfield this weekend as heatwave hits

With highs of up to 30C expected in the East Midlands, people will be out and about making the most of the sunshine.
Here are 11 ideas for a great family day out around Mansfield to enjoy the beautiful weather.
1. Sherwood Forest
Explore the legend of Robin Hood in a park full of walks and mountain bike trails for all age groups. A number of facilities are available for an action packed day out.
Photo: submitted
2. Clumber Park
Enjoy a stroll or cycle along the longest avenue of lime trees in Europe at this Worksop-based park. The huge area of parkland, farmland and woods covers over 3800 acres - including gardens, a Victorian chapel, shops, eateries and a children’s play area - all based around a lake. Cycle hire is available at the visitors centre.
Photo: m
3. Go Ape and Sherwood Pines
The treetop adventure courses, based at Sherwood Pines, features high ropes, awesome crossings, tunnels, bridges and an epic wind-in-your-face zip wires in the trees facing over 3,000 acres of woodland. Based in the forest park in Edwinstowe, people of all ages can also enjoy the great outdoors, smell of pine, sandpits, dens, wigwam making with logs and ponds.
Photo: submitted
4. Rufford Abbey Country Park
Visit the grounds of a haunted medieval monastery near Ollerton. The 150-acre park boasts woodland, lakes, trails and beautiful scenery as well as tours inside the house.
Photo: submitted