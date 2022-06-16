11 great outdoor spots to visit around Mansfield this weekend as heatwave hits

3. Go Ape and Sherwood Pines

The treetop adventure courses, based at Sherwood Pines, features high ropes, awesome crossings, tunnels, bridges and an epic wind-in-your-face zip wires in the trees facing over 3,000 acres of woodland. Based in the forest park in Edwinstowe, people of all ages can also enjoy the great outdoors, smell of pine, sandpits, dens, wigwam making with logs and ponds.

Photo: submitted