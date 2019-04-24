Opening date confirmed for Kirkby's new family butcher

A new family butcher is set to open in Kirkby, and the date has been confirmed.

Vincent Lunn is set to open his latest branch of family butchers on May 3, following the success of his first shop on Nabbs Lane, Hucknall.

Vince and Joanne Lunn

Vincent Lunn Family Butchers will open in the former premises of EA Bird & Sons Butchers on Lowmoor Road.

READ MORE: New family butcher's shop set to open in Kirkby

Mr Lunn, who previously worked for EA Bird & Sons, says there is still a market in Kirkby for high-quality, locally sourced meats.

He said: "After many years of wanting to give the town back a butchers we shall do so in the very near future.

"I'm a local lad, who served many years for Birds and I realise how much the town needs a butcher."

"Our aim is simple - to bring great quality meat to the town.

READ MORE: Anger over four-day delay for gas repair

Mr Lunn says he is looking forward to the opening of his new shop, which has been a long time coming.

"It's taken a long time to get ready" he said.

READ MORE: Developers lose appeal to build on Berry Hill Park

"I am looking forward to it - we are hoping to have a ribbon cutting ceremony with a special guest, and we may have some special offers on the day."

The shop will open at 9am, and Mr Lunn looks forward to welcoming Kirkby shoppers through the doors.

"My intention was always to open a shop in Kirkby, and I think there is a demand for the service and knowledge a butcher can bring."

Vincent Lunn Family Butchers will source their meat from local farms where possible, with their lamb coming from as close as Papplewick.

As well as traditional cuts of meat, the shop will have a hot food counter, serving home cooked carvery rolls, and sausage rolls.