Notts Police urge residents not to throw eggs this Halloween

As Halloween approaches Notts Police are wanting residents to enjoy the festivities, but remember, not everyone wants to take part.

Nottinghamshire Police Officers have been urging trick or treaters not to be a menace and think carefully and responsibly about the doors they knock on.

Here’s a few things to remember when you’re out this Halloween:

- If you’re going trick or treating, make sure you go with an adult and your parent or guardian knows where you’re going and when to expect you back.

- Respect posters asking you not to trick or treat at someone’s house.

- Don’t go trick or treating alone - stay with your group.

- Eggs and flour are for baking. Don’t throw them.

- Be careful crossing roads in the dark.

Anyone who does not want to be ‘trick or treated’ can download the ‘No trick or treaters’ posters from our website here.

Chief Inspector Kathryn Craner said “We don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun this Halloween, but we want you all to stay safe.

“Please remain respectful of your neighbours and community.

“We support our local shops in putting the temporary measures in place that they see fit so that residents and neighbours can live peacefully.

“Have a great time, stay safe and look out for each other. If you or someone you know is in danger call 999.”