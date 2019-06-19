Notts 'mini police' to bid for funds in Tesco 'Bags of Help' scheme

Nottinghamshire Police's Mini Police have applied to take park in a Tesco scheme which aims to support community projects.

Tesco have teamed up with Groundwork to launch its community funding Bags of Help Grant Scheme, which sees grants of £4,000, £2,000 and £1,000 awarded to the projects.

The Mini Police are applying for funds.

The Police project is against two other successful schemes in Nottinghamshire which is being voted by customers in Tesco stores, who will decide the outcome by voting for their favourite project each time they shop.

By the end of July 2019, the force will be able to confirm the amount of funding the received.

Helen Ridley, partnerships officer, said: "This is fantastic news for the mini police and we are delighted we've managed to secure at least £1,000 by being nominated.

"I'm hoping the people of Hucknall will vote for the mini police, although all three projects are very worthy causes.

"The money will be used for engaging local schools within community projects, creating better neighbourhoods."

Chief Inspector Suk Verma said: "This is great news. It's so important for programmes like the Mini Police to generate funding to help support grassroot opportunities.

"I'm so pleased that the concept has been recognised by one of the biggest companies in the UK."

The two shops taking part are Hucknall and Annesley Road.

To vote, you will need to make a purchase within store of any value.

You will receive one token per transaction and it's not necessary to purchase a carrier bag in order to receive a token.