This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great snaps.

1990: The crowd are looking up at something at the Mansfield Show. Is it the Red Arrows, an aircraft or someone parachuting? Do you know? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1989: Pupils from the Edwinstowe Antoinette School of Dance looking very graceful. Wonder if they are still doing ballet now? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1989: Runners take to the streets for Mansfield Half Marathon. Did you take part in this event? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1989: Runners have just set off for the A38 run in Sutton-in-Ashfield. Did you take part in this? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more