1989: A lovely group shot of Mansfield Guides and Brownies pictured at their show. Spot anyone you know?

This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great snaps.

1990: A fantastic look back at the Mansfield Carnival and some interesting costumes. Are you on this picture?
1990: A fabulous bygone snap featuring pupils from Mansfields Discoworld taking part in a sponsored dance. Do you know how long they had to dance for?
1989: Meet Mansfield fundraiser Mick Grimmer who grows cress on his head. I wonder if he ate it afterwards? Do you know what he was raising money for?
1989: This group of young ladies played under-12s netball for the Sutton Centre. Are you on this picture?
