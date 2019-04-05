This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past
Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield.
If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great snaps.
1989: Dogs line up at the Mansfield Show but what for, do you know? Is it perhaps an obedience class or an agility test?
1990: These children are having loads of fun on the bouncy castle at the Blidworth Church garden party. Are you on this picture?
1990: Big Barn Lane Scouts show us how its done while scrubbing down this bus. Did you take part in this?
1989: This fabulous float at the Mansfield Carnival cleverly features all four seasons to represent the Four Seasons Shopping Centre. Did you take part in the carnival?
