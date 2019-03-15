This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk. Check back next week to see some more great snaps from 1989.





1989: A fabulous bygone snap featuring four clergymen busking in Sutton-in-Ashfield for Red Nose Day. Did you see them and if so what were they singing? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1989: Pupils from Dalestorth School in Sutton-in-Ashfield dressed up and played games on Red Nose Day. Do you recognise anyone? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1989: A fantastic group shot of people taking part in the Sutton Centres event for Red Nose Day. Are you on this picture? jpimedia Buy a Photo

1989: Children from Croft School in Sutton-in-Ashfield are having fun on Red Nose Day. Are you doing anything for Comic Relief this week? jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more