1998: These two school children are enjoying the activities at Mansfields Making It centre. Whos on the telephone?

This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield.

2003: This nostalgic group shot features pupils from Richard Purdys School of Dance in Forest Town. Did you go to this school? Or have you attended any shows?
2003: A fabulous bygone shot taken at the launch of Mansfields Beer Festival. Did you go to this event and sample some ale?
2003: These children are members of the Asquith School choir in Mansfield. Wonder what they are all up to now.
2001: A fantastic nostalgic shot of girls dressed in posh outfits for Kirkby Festival. Are you on this photo?
