2003: Runners take to the streets of Mansfield for a fun run. Do you recognise anyone?

This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

Take a trip down memory lane with these fabulous bygone snaps from Mansfield and Ashfield.

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk

2003: A fabulous shot from Mansfields fun run. This little boy is enjoying it. Are you on this picture?
2003: This smiley bunch entertained the crowds at the Mansfield Folk Festival. Did you go to this event?
2003: These boys are walking to the beat during the Mansfield Schools Festival. Did you take part in this?
2003: Sutton-in-Ashfield Bowling Association put on a charity match. Spot anyone you know?
