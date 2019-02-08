This week’s fascinating pictures from Mansfield and Ashfield’s past

If you have any photos which you think our readers would like to see, send them to: newsdesk@chad.co.uk

2003: A fabulous shot from Mansfields fun run. This little boy is enjoying it. Are you on this picture?

2003: This smiley bunch entertained the crowds at the Mansfield Folk Festival. Did you go to this event?

2003: These boys are walking to the beat during the Mansfield Schools Festival. Did you take part in this?

2003: Sutton-in-Ashfield Bowling Association put on a charity match. Spot anyone you know?

