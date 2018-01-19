RESCUE ME: Can you give Bonnie the dog a new home?

This beautiful girl is Bonnie and unfortunately she has had very little interest so far.

She is a six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier,

You might be fooled by her age but she is still very young at heart and likes to be on the go!

Bonnie would therefore suit an active adult household that has good structure and routine.

She will also need mental stimulation such as Kongs (rubber toys) and puzzle toys to occupy her when left and this time period would need to be built up gradually.

Bonnie is a sociable and friendly dog when out, however she will need a home without any other animals. She is suitable to live with secondary school age children.

It would be lovely to see this little lady get some interest. If you would like to come and say hello or find out more about Bonnie, you can either visit RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Shelter, 32 Nottingham Road, Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, NG12 2DW, telephone: 0115 8550222, email: info@rspca-radcliffe.org.uk or visit Website: www.rspca-radcliffe.org.uk

Photo courtesy of Beverley Perkins Photographer.