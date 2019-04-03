Mansfield Demolition of Bridge over Ratcliife Gate 1971-3

Going, going.. gone! Demolition pictures showing changing face of Mansfield

Mansfield has changed hugely over the years, here we look at some of the dramatic photos showing how bulldozers made those changes come about

If you enjoyed this look through our archives, here's another trip down Memory Lane in pictures

1964 Mansfield Demolition of Barclays Bank.
1964 Mansfield Demolition of Barclays Bank.
Mansfield Chad
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
1961-62 Mansfield Bridge Street Demolition.
1961-62 Mansfield Bridge Street Demolition.
Mansfield Chad
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
1964 Mansfield Demolition of Barclays Bank.
1964 Mansfield Demolition of Barclays Bank.
Mansfield Chad
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
1964 Mansfield Demolition of Sutton Road Technical School.
1964 Mansfield Demolition of Sutton Road Technical School.
Mansfield Chad
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5