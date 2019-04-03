Going, going.. gone! Demolition pictures showing changing face of Mansfield
Mansfield has changed hugely over the years, here we look at some of the dramatic photos showing how bulldozers made those changes come about
1964 Mansfield Demolition of Barclays Bank.
1961-62 Mansfield Bridge Street Demolition.
1964 Mansfield Demolition of Sutton Road Technical School.
