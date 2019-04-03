Going, going.. gone! Demolition pictures showing changing face of Mansfield

If you enjoyed this look through our archives, here's another trip down Memory Lane in pictures

1964 Mansfield Demolition of Barclays Bank. Mansfield Chad jpimedia Buy a Photo

1961-62 Mansfield Bridge Street Demolition. Mansfield Chad jpimedia Buy a Photo

1964 Mansfield Demolition of Barclays Bank. Mansfield Chad jpimedia Buy a Photo

1964 Mansfield Demolition of Sutton Road Technical School. Mansfield Chad jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more