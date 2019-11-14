New Worksop shop will sell 'huge range' of Disney’s Frozen II merchandise for £1 and under

"Stamped" of shoppers expected as new Worksop store, which will sell a "huge range" of Disney’s Frozen II merchandise for £1 and under, is set to open tomorrow.

One Below, a new UK discount store from the original founders of Poundworld will open its first store in Worksop next Friday, selling everything for £1 or under.

Frozen II will be in cinemas on November 22

The new store will be located on Bridge Street at the former Poundworld unit and has created 20 jobs for the town.

Prices in store will start at just 29p and there will be numerous special ‘get it before it’s gone’ deals.

One Below will have a huge range of items across 10 departments including a massive selection of Christmas gift, stocking fillers, decorations and confectionery, making it the

perfect destination for festive shopping on a budget.

Other departments include groceries, cleaning, home, health and beauty, baby care, toy and DIY.

Plus, the store will have a huge range of Disney’s Frozen II merchandise that is hitting stores ahead of the film’s hotly anticipated return to cinemas on November 22.

The store will also sell a wide range of branded goods such as Coca Cola, Pedigree, Heinz, Kellogg’s and Cadbury’s.

Plus, many popular cleaning names such as Zoflora and The Pink Stuff, as favoured by social media superstar Mrs Hinch.

The independent retailer has recently opened in towns and cities, to "stampedes" of shoppers waiting for the doors to open.

One Below has recently opened in neighbouring South Yorkshire towns and cities including Rotherham, Doncaster and Sheffield.

The new brand is being independently financed and launched by Yorkshire father and son retail entrepreneurs, Christopher Edwards, aged 36 and Christopher Edwards Senior.

The successful businessmen were the original founders of former high street retailer, Poundworld Retail Limited before it was sold to American private equity conglomerate, TPG Capital in

2014.

Many of the former Poundworld staff who lost their jobs when the old Poundworld shop went into administration in 2018 have been given new employment at the brand new One Below

store.

Christopher Edwards managing director of One Below Retail Limited said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first store in Worksop in time for the Christmas shopping season.

"We are the only high street store that you can visit where absolutely everything £1 or even less.

“We offer stand-out value and a fresh shopping experience and we hope that local bargain hunters will love the new store.”