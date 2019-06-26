New Mansfield Aldi due to open by September

Mansfield’s brand new Aldi store will open next month as part of an expansion of the German supermarket chain across the UK.
The store will open by the end of September according to the supermarket chain.
It comes as Aldi announces the opening dates of 12 stores across the UK out of 21 which are also due to open by September.
Objections from competitors
The supermarket is due to open off Leeming Road South between Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse later this year.
The proposals for the site were initially met with opposition from other supermarkets including Asda and Morrisons.
They argued it was “illogical” to have an Aldi midway between the two towns, but the planning permission was granted in 2015.
Supermarket growth
The discount supermarket is in the process of large-scale growth in the UK, targeting 1,200 stores across the country by 2025.
More than doubling its market share since 2011, the company now has 825 stores in the country.
This is set to rise to nearly 850 by September, with 130 new stores already open and in the pipeline for 2019 and 2020.
Full list of new Aldis
Camden High Street, London: opening 27 June 2019
Rothwell, West Yorkshire: opening 4 July 2019
Western Avenue Retail Park, Cardiff: opening 4 July 2019
Wokingham, Elms Field, Wellington Road: opening 11 July 2019
Brunel Road, Newton Abbot: opening 1 August 2019
Maskew Avenue, Peterborough: opening 1 August 2019
Oliver Place, Preston: opening 1 August 2019
Tower Road, Lowestoft: opening 8 August 2019
Coppice Farm Way, Willenhall: opening 22 August 2019
Holliers Walk, Hinckley: opening 29 August 2019
Myrekirk Road, Dundee: opening 29 August 2019
Borehamwood Retail Park, Borehamwood: opening 29 August 2019
Opening by September 2019
Basingstoke, Hampshire
Evesham, Worcestershire
High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire
Hythe, Kent
Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire
Mansfield, Nottinghamshire
Ruabon, Wrexham
South Elmsall, Wakefield
Shrewsbury, Shropshire