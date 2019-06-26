New Mansfield Aldi due to open by September

Mansfield’s brand new Aldi store will open next month as part of an expansion of the German supermarket chain across the UK.

The store will open by the end of September according to the supermarket chain.

Aldi have said their new Mansfield store will open by September (Photo: Shutterstock)

It comes as Aldi announces the opening dates of 12 stores across the UK out of 21 which are also due to open by September.

Objections from competitors

The supermarket is due to open off Leeming Road South between Mansfield and Mansfield Woodhouse later this year.

The proposals for the site were initially met with opposition from other supermarkets including Asda and Morrisons.

They argued it was “illogical” to have an Aldi midway between the two towns, but the planning permission was granted in 2015.

Supermarket growth

The discount supermarket is in the process of large-scale growth in the UK, targeting 1,200 stores across the country by 2025.

More than doubling its market share since 2011, the company now has 825 stores in the country.

This is set to rise to nearly 850 by September, with 130 new stores already open and in the pipeline for 2019 and 2020.

Full list of new Aldis

Camden High Street, London: opening 27 June 2019

Rothwell, West Yorkshire: opening 4 July 2019

Western Avenue Retail Park, Cardiff: opening 4 July 2019

Wokingham, Elms Field, Wellington Road: opening 11 July 2019

Brunel Road, Newton Abbot: opening 1 August 2019

Maskew Avenue, Peterborough: opening 1 August 2019

Oliver Place, Preston: opening 1 August 2019

Tower Road, Lowestoft: opening 8 August 2019

Coppice Farm Way, Willenhall: opening 22 August 2019

Holliers Walk, Hinckley: opening 29 August 2019

Myrekirk Road, Dundee: opening 29 August 2019

Borehamwood Retail Park, Borehamwood: opening 29 August 2019

Opening by September 2019

Basingstoke, Hampshire

Evesham, Worcestershire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Hythe, Kent

Letchworth Garden City, Hertfordshire

Mansfield, Nottinghamshire

Ruabon, Wrexham

South Elmsall, Wakefield

Shrewsbury, Shropshire