Move in straight away to this modern three-bedroom town house for £139,950

This mid-town house on Hollyhock Drive in Mansfield was only built in 2012 and is ready to move straight into.

It is set in a quiet location, yet is within walking distance of Mansfield town centre and local transport links, meaning Chesterfield, Nottingham and the M1 are all within easy reach.

The property is on Hollyhock Drive in Mansfield

The property also benefits from off-street parking, a good-sized rear garden, double glazing and central heating.

Nearby schools include the Flying High Academy and the Queen Elizabeth’s Academy.

The property opens into an entrance hall with stairs to the first floor.

The lounge is front-facing and has a wooden floor.

The dining kitchen is fitted with a range of wall and base units with co-ordinating roll top work surfaces and tiled splashbacks.

There is also an integrated oven and gas hob, stainless steel sink with mixer tap, space and plumbing for washing machine and space for a fridge-freezer.

The dining area has patio doors opening on to, and overlooking, the rear garden.

The ground floor is completed by a separate wc with wash basin.

On the first floor is a landing with access to all three bedrooms and the bathroom which is fitted with white three-piece suite comprising panelled bath with shower head mixer tap, pedestal wash hand basin and wc.

Outside, the rear garden is mainly laid to lawn and has come planting and is fully enclosed with fencing.

To the front is a driveway and parking area with space for two vehicles.

