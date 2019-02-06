Most romantic places in Nottinghamshire for a Valentine's proposal Stock image Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Planning to pop the question this Valentine's Day and looking for somewhere really special to do so? Here are the top romantic places in Nottinghamshire. What better place to pop the question than Newstead Abbey which was the ancestral home of Lord Byron, a poet and leading figure in the Romantic movement? If Cupid's arrow hits hard how about a marriage proposal to your sweetheart at thesite of the Major Oak in Sherwood Forest? Strike a romantic note by popping the question at the bandstand in Carr Bank Park, Mansfield. Rufford Abbey would make a stunning backdrop for anyone wishing to ask that all-important question of their partner. Take a romantic stroll around Clumber Park while mustering up the courage to pop that question. Will wedding bells ring for you if you propose at Southwell Minster? The woods at Hodsock Priory are a natural choice for couples looking for peace and quiet. Thoresby Hall overlooking Thoresby Park provides a stunning backdrop for anyone wishing to propose marriage. If you're looking for a serene oasis to pop the question, then Bestwood Country Park should be high on your list. Romantics in Retford can take a stroll down the towpath of Chesterfield canal. US star Jameson set to perform at Mansfield venue soon