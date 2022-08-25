The best ways to save money as a wedding guest
Wedding guests are being offered budget-friendly ways to celebrate a loved one’s big day without having to splash the cash.
The frugal team at NetVoucherCodes.co.uk have explored special ways for wedding guests to enjoy the festivities without the worry of overspending.
Attending a wedding can be one of the most joyous times of the year but it can also be one of the most expensive too, from things such as gifts to drinks.
Taking on group initiatives such as splitting the taxi costs and getting a group gift can cut wedding expenses in half.
Rebecca Bobbington, online consumer expert from NetVoucherCodes.co.uk said: “We wanted to give those attending a wedding some useful tricks to make the big day less of a financial burden.
“We’ve found that doing group spending works particularly well at weddings, from splitting the taxi to buying rounds of drinks, but there are many clever ways to spare the pennies.
“To help with splurging cash at a wedding, guests can use these useful tips to make the special occasion more of a celebration rather than a financial stress.
Here are NetVoucherCodes.co.uk’s top ways to save money when attending a wedding:
Budget beforehand
If the wedding that you’re invited to is a while off, set up an allocated money pot where you can place extra savings until the big day arrives. This way you’ll feel less guilty when picking up the bar tab.
Rent an outfit
Something old, new and borrowed and maybe in blue? Weddings don’t come round so often, so if you only want to wear the special outfit for one occasion, have a look at renting schemes to make it easier than ever to dazzle on the dancefloor.
Split the journey costs
Have a plan in place with other guests before showing up at the venue, if four of you book a taxi together then the overall journey will be cheaper. Or to lower the costs even more, find a guest who is happy to be the designated driver.
Get a group gift
Not every bridal couple expects a gift but giving a present as an extra thank you is always appreciated. To manage the costs of the gift, getting together with other guests to increase the overall budget will lead to less cash coming out of your pocket.
Take it in rounds
Instead of going back and forth to the bar by yourself, take it in turns to get a small group of drinks between your guest group. You might get lucky and not have to buy the last round as everyone would have had plenty to drink.
Make a homemade sentiment
Rather than splash on an expensive item, take the DIY route by making a homemade present to the lucky couple. Taking this route will show how much thought and appreciation has gone into the gift.
Share a hotel room
If the wedding reception is located at a hotel, partner up with other known attendees to split the costs of a room. This will help save on late night taxis as well as the costs of an individual suite,