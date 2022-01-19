Rainworth supermarket helping to tackle food and fuel poverty stigma and waste
As fuel prices rise and more families struggle to make ends meet, one Rainworth social enterprise project is offering a lifeline to its community.
The Rainworth Social Supermarket, based at the Social Action Hub, Kirklington Road, aims to tackle problems of food and fuel poverty, as well as waste and stigma.
Members sign up to use the store, by paying a £1 lifetime membership fee. They can then purchase a basket of daily supplies for as little as £3.50 per visit.
Daisy Dady, administrator, said “As fuel bills rise and more families struggle to manage, our supermarket offers a great opportunity for them to fill their cupboards at a fraction of the usual cost.”
The food is donated or sourced as surplus from retail outlets at major discounts.
Stigma
Daisy said: “We’re like a friendly food bank, but there’s no stigma, no means-testing. People just buy what they want, but cheaper.
“We aim to tackle food poverty to help our community. The social supermarket is especially a good idea for anyone on low income, having to make choices between paying bills and buying food.”
The supermarket is open on Mondays, from 10am-2pm, Tuesdays, from 10am-2pm, Wednesdays, from 4-7pm, in conjunction with youth club sessions, allowing parents a chance to food shop while keeping the children entertained, and Thursdays, from 10am-2pm.
The hub, which has run a Foodshare and Community Fridge project since 2017, supported more than 1,500 households and provided more than 8,000 meals at the height of the Covid crisis.
For more information on the social supermarket call 01623 490498, text 07305 782569 or email enquiries to [email protected]