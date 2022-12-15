North Derbyshire planning applications - from Chesterfield to Dronfield and Killamarsh

Latest applications to Chesterfield Borough Council:

Crush 31, West Bars, Chesterfield: Change of use of offices into two flats.

61 Mansfield Road, Hasland: Single-storey front and side extensions.

The latest submitted and decided planning applications for north Derbyshire

20 Woodthorpe Road, Woodthorpe: Formation of new vehicular access and blocking of existing vehicular access, demolition of existing porch, garage and conservatory, erection of single-storey rear and side extensions including vestibule, front two-storey entrance feature, creation of rear roof terrace and formation of habitable rooms in roofspace.

25 Somersall Lane, Somersall: Use of outbuilding as self-contained annex and erection of a balcony.

Latest applications decided by Chesterfield Borough Council:

32 Walton Crescent, Boythorpe, Chesterfield: Two-storey side and rear extension with associated internal and external alterations. Conditional permission.

34 Miriam Avenue, Somersall, Chesterfield: Two-metre high wooden curved panel fence with concrete posts to the eastern boundary of the property. Refused.

76 Broomfield Avenue, Hasland: Two-storey rear extension and single-storey side extension and rendering of whole house. Conditional permission.

18 Bridle Road, Woodthorpe: Single-storey side extension, two-storey rear extension, front entrance porch and elevational treatments to property. Conditional permission.

288 Newbold Road, Newbold, Chesterfield: Demolition of existing garage and proposed side extension to form carer’s overnight accommodation and wheelchair storage/charging. Conditional permission.

20 Miriam Avenue, Somersall: Demolition of existing conservatory and erection of a two-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

Brampton Manor, 107 Old Road, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

694 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield: Work to trees. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to North East Derbyshire District Council:

112 Longedge Lane, Wingerworth: Detached double garage to front of property.

177a Holmgate Road, Clay Cross: Demolition of small rear extension and construction of new single-storey extension and air source heat pump.

The Hollies, Hill Road, Ashover: Demolition of existing conservatory and replacement with single-storey side extension.

163 Longcroft Road, Dronfield Woodhouse: Single-storey rear extension, cladding alterations to front, rear dormers and new windows.

29 Main Road, Higham: Twelve-panel solar PV system to roof pitches of detached garage.

North East Derbyshire Snooker Centre, Derby Road, Clay Cross: Change of use of garages/motor workshop space from current use as storage to pop-up coffee shop.

48 Barrack Road, Apperknowle: Two-storey side extension to house.

3 Postmans Lane, Temple Normanton: Two-storey side extension.

Kent House, 14 Main Road, Ridgeway: Work to trees.

The Hollies, Ashover: Work to trees.

Ponderosa, Palterton Lane, Sutton Scarsdale: Work to trees.

The Barn, Main Street, Heath: Work to trees.

34 Sutton Spring Wood, Calow: Work to trees.

1 Nethergreen Court, Killamarsh: Work to trees.

57 Firthwood Road, Coal Aston: Demolition of garage, construction of two-storey side and rear extension.

38a Morton Road, Pilsley, Chesterfield: Single-storey rear extension.

8 Fanshaw Close, Eckington: Single-storey extension to side.

142 Holymoor Road, Holymoorside: Single-storey rear extension.

Bentley Farm, 99 Hague Lane, Renishaw: Single-storey rear extension.

5 Hockley Lane, Wingerworth: Demolish existing single-storey side garage/workshop and replace with a single-storey side extension with accommodation in the loft to match existing ridge height. Include new front dormer with balcony and alteration to front elevation.

8 Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Rear extension with one and two-storey elements.

Latest applications decided by North East Derbyshire District Council:

26 Netherdene Road, Dronfield: Single-storey side and rear extension. Conditional permission.

87 Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield: Two-storey rear and side extensions including loft conversion. Conditional permission.